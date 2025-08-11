Defence Production Jumps 18% To Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr In FY25
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh credited the milestone to the combined efforts of the Department of Defence Production, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), other public sector manufacturers, and private industry players.
DPSUs and other PSUs accounted for about 77 percent of total output, while the private sector contributed 23 percent, up from 21 percent in FY 2023-24.
Production in the public sector rose 16 percent year-on-year, while the private sector recorded a 28 percent increase, driven by policy reforms, greater ease of doing business, and a focus on indigenisation over the past decade.
The government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative has also boosted exports.
Defence exports climbed to a record Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, up 12 percent from Rs 21,083 crore the previous year.
Officials said continued policy support, expanding private sector participation, and growing export potential are expected to sustain the sector's growth momentum in the coming years.
(KNN Bureau)
