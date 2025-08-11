Helios Spotlights Herbelin's Timeless Designs, Elevating The Premium Watch Landscape In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Helios, India's leading multi-brand destination for exquisite timepieces, reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exclusive experiences at the launch of Herbelin's collection at a one-of-a-kind event ' Brew O'Clock: A Coffee Rave with a French Soul .' Held on August 9th at the brand's flagship store in Pondy Bazaar, Chennai, the event brought together refined horology and French café culture in an immersive celebration designed for Chennai's discerning tastemakers. At the heart of this experience was the unveiling of Herbelin's bestseller timepieces, Luna and Newport, a collection that effortlessly captured the maison's distinct French artistry and timeless elegance. The collection reflected this legacy with fluid lines, precision detailing and a sense of understated sophistication. The event was also graced by national award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali.

Actress Aparna Balamurali graces the 'Helios x Herbelin: Brew O'Clock – A Coffee Rave with a French Soul' event in Chennai



Balancing classic elegance with contemporary flair, the Luna collection captures the essence of understated French chic and unveils feminine timepieces adorned with captivating reflections and a refined allure. The Newport collection, inspired by the nautical world, blends maritime design elements with the precision and sophistication of fine watchmaking, creating a timeless statement of style and craftsmanship.



Following the unveiling, the event unfolded into a curated Coffee Rave, designed to echo the sensibilities of the Herbelin wearer, refined, contemplative and effortlessly stylish. Guests were treated to artisanal French-style brews handcrafted by a live barista, set to the backdrop of a DJ-led ambient soundscape.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Javed K M, General Manager, Retail-Watches, Titan Company Ltd. , said,“As international watchmakers such as Herbelin continue to partner with Helios, our commitment remains focused on delivering multi-sensorial experiences for the discerning Indian consumer, not just through exquisite products, but through immersive storytelling. With 'Brew O'Clock', we offer guests a unique opportunity to connect with the French heritage and aesthetics, design sensibilities and cultural identity that define Herbelin. At Helios, we celebrate these brands and what they stand for, bringing alive stories that resonate deeply with the new-age Indian consumer.”



With its thoughtful confluence of craftsmanship, culture and community, the Brew O'Clock experience seamlessly positioned Herbelin's French horological excellence within the evolving narrative of India's premium lifestyle aspirations. Helios is redefining the way international watch brands are experienced in India, shifting the narrative from mere transactions to craft moments of discovery, dialogue and deeper connection. By celebrating the heritage, artistry and design philosophies behind each timepiece, Helios is building an ecosystem where storytelling becomes central to the retail experience. Consumers are invited to engage with the legacy, journey and values that make each brand unique.



With this, Helios is not merely participating in the premiumisation wave but playing a defining role in shaping the future of watch retail in India.



To explore the new Herbelin collection, visit your nearest Helios store or log on to .

About Helios

Helios, The Premium Watch Store, owned and operated by Titan Company Limited, is India's largest premium multi-brand watch retail chain with 282 stores across 100 cities. With an extensive portfolio of over 45 international brands, Helios offers the widest collection of affordable luxury watches, ranging from INR 5000 to 2.5 Lac. From Titan to Tommy Hilfiger, Tissot to Swarovski, Fossil to Frederique Constant, and many more, Helios caters to the discerning taste of watch enthusiasts. Embracing an omni-channel model, Helios pioneers the integration of brick-and-mortar stores with assisted e-commerce, prioritizing consumer-centric policies such as same-day delivery, a 30-day exchange policy, and free battery replacement.