403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (Sunlight REIT) Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2025
|
|
Six months ended
30 June 202 5
|
Six months ended
30 June 2024Note
|
Change
(%)
|
Revenue
|
391.2
|
411.0
|
(4.8)
|
Net property income
|
307.4
|
324.9
|
(5.4)
|
(Loss) / profit after taxation
|
(172.2)
|
79.5
|
N/A
|
Distributable income
|
168.6
|
171.6
|
(1.8)
|
Distribution per unit (HK cents)
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
-
|
Payout ratio (%)
|
93.8
|
90.9
|
N/A
|
|
|
At 30 June
20 25
|
At 31 December
2024
|
Change
(%)
|
Portfolio valuation
|
17,630.5
|
17,933.6
|
(1.7)
|
Net asset value
|
12,634.1
|
13,010.1
|
(2.9)
|
Net asset value per unit (HK$)
|
7.27
|
7.53
|
(3.5)
|
Gearing ratio (%)
|
27.4
|
27.0
|
N/A
Note: The comparative figures are derived from the condensed interim financial statements for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024.
Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Sunlight REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment