Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saxo Bank Foresees Further Bullish Movement For Gold This Year


2025-08-11 02:04:05
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) After the price of gold climbed to historic levels during the first half of this year and has since been trading sideways for several weeks in a row, many investors could be wondering whether the bull run has now completed its course and they should take their profits before a trend reversal occurs. Saxo Bank thinks the horizontal price movement is just a pause and there is plenty of room for additional upward movement .

Saxo Bank's outlook may change if gold drops to below $2, 945 an ounce, a price it surpassed in October 2023. As things stand, conditions look primed for entities like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) to attract more investment and deliver shareholder value given the rising...

