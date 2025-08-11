Investornewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Hits $100 Million In Transaction Volume For Licensed Coin-In/Coin-Out Services

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN) , a financial services firm bridging traditional and digital assets, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon”) has processed $100 million in total transaction volume since launching licensed coin-in and coin-out services in Hong Kong. The milestone follows Solomon's recent licensing from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, enabling regulated fiat-to-digital asset connectivity under the city's stringent compliance standards. Solomon's platform meets rigorous asset custody, AML/KYC, and market integrity requirements while holding the majority of client assets in cold storage. Positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage, Solowin plans to deepen partnerships with global stablecoin issuers, explore institutional staking products, and expand into real-world asset tokenization and institutional-grade DeFi solutions.

To view the full press release, visit

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3 solutions, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, is one of Hong Kong's first regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services. For more information, visit the company's website at

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWIN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN