Safari Launches QR1-9 Promotion

2025-08-11 02:02:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket has launched the QR1-9 Promotion across all its outlets, featuring nearly 5,0000 products at massive discounts, until August 16, it was announced Monday.
"Having already secured a strong position in customers' minds with numerous promotions in Qatar's retail sector, including the popular 10, 20, 30 Promotion, Safari now presents its latest offer," a statement said.
Grilled chicken half is available for QR7.50, Indian buffalo meat (500g) for QR8.75, white eggs (6-piece tray) for QR2, Bayara semolina (400g) for QR1, various perfumes for QR5, Ariel detergent powder (1kg) for QR6.75, earphones for QR1, and electric kettles for QR9.
Huge discounts are also available on toys. The offer covers all categories, including bakery, grocery, cosmetics, fruits, vegetables, household items, toys, stationery, IT products, ready-made garments, footwear, and bags.
In addition, during this period, customers who make purchases worth QR50 at any Safari outlet will receive a raffle coupon, giving them the chance to win 25 Toyota Raize cars through the Safari Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion. The next raffle draw for this mega promotion will be held on August 21 at the Birkat Al Awamer outlet of Safari Hypermarket.

