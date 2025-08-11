Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Litter Box Lift Device (CHK-2266)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea was developed out of necessity. After appendectomy surgery, it was extremely painful to clean the cat box because of the bending required. I knew there had to be a better way for cat owners to manage this without bending," said an inventor, from Loves Park, IL., "so I invented the PURR LIFT. My design allows cat owners to clean their litter box while eliminating the strain of bending and lifting the box."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to elevate a litter box. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift or bend. As a result, it reduces stress and strain on the back, and it offers an easier way to care for a cat's litter box. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and move so it is ideal for cat owners, especially those who are older, disabled, have back issues, or trouble bending. Additionally, it offers a sleek modern appearance that won't be an eyesore. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2266, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
