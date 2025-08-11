MORSE Corp Awarded $48M US Army OTA For UAS Development
"MORSE prides itself on solving challenging aerospace problems, but very few systems in the aerospace world make it from prototype to production, and this contract enables that," says Adam Ray, Integrated Systems Portfolio Lead. "This is a rare opportunity to see one of our UAS go from initial design to production, in such a short timeline. We are excited to help rapidly close a critical capability gap for the US Military."
This contract award demonstrates MORSE Corp's expertise in aircraft design, autonomy, rapid prototyping, human-machine teaming, and system integration. The resulting low-cost, long-range vehicle will enable critical sustainment activities in challenging regions such as INDOPACOM.
About MORSE: MORSE Corp (MORSECORP Inc.) is an employee-owned small business based in Cambridge, MA, Arlington, VA, and Seattle, WA with a history of fielding cutting-edge technology. MORSE boasts a specially selected team of scientists, engineers, and software developers to deliver best-in-class technical solutions that solve difficult multidisciplinary problems faced by the US National Security Ecosystem.
SOURCE MORSE Corp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment