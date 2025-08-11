MORSE Corp Awarded $48M US Army OTA For UAS Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to development and rapid prototyping of novel unmanned aerial systems (UAS), this work will include advancements in GPS-denied navigation technologies, and an array of mission planning and execution tools. The work will culminate in a series of independent test and evaluation events and will transition into rapid scale up of initial manufacturing.

"MORSE prides itself on solving challenging aerospace problems, but very few systems in the aerospace world make it from prototype to production, and this contract enables that," says Adam Ray, Integrated Systems Portfolio Lead. "This is a rare opportunity to see one of our UAS go from initial design to production, in such a short timeline. We are excited to help rapidly close a critical capability gap for the US Military."

This contract award demonstrates MORSE Corp's expertise in aircraft design, autonomy, rapid prototyping, human-machine teaming, and system integration. The resulting low-cost, long-range vehicle will enable critical sustainment activities in challenging regions such as INDOPACOM.

About MORSE: MORSE Corp (MORSECORP Inc.) is an employee-owned small business based in Cambridge, MA, Arlington, VA, and Seattle, WA with a history of fielding cutting-edge technology. MORSE boasts a specially selected team of scientists, engineers, and software developers to deliver best-in-class technical solutions that solve difficult multidisciplinary problems faced by the US National Security Ecosystem.

