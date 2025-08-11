Ollie's Named The Official Destination Of National Bargain Hunting Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1996, National Bargain Hunting Week has been a time to celebrate the exhilaration of finding a great deal. With over 600 stores in 34 states and more on the way, Ollie's and National Bargain Hunting Week are a perfect match! This year's festivities kicked off with a royal coronation ceremony at Ollie's Harrisburg, PA headquarters, where National Day Calendar founder Marlo Anderson crowned the beloved Ollie's mascot the "Bargain King."

"We are delighted for Ollie's to be the 2025 Official Destination of National Bargain Hunting Week, as selected by our friends at National Day Calendar," said Tom Kuypers, senior vice president of marketing for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "We're passionate about helping people save money by offering what we like to call 'Good Stuff Cheap.' Anyone can sell cheap stuff, but we deliver real brands at real bargain prices, up to 70 percent off fancy store prices. With Ollie now crowned as the bargain king, all I can say is, long live the king!"

Hundreds of savvy shoppers and bargainauts gathered for the celebration, which featured food trucks, live music, giveaways, and a treasure trove of legendary deals. Ollie's also invited customers nationwide to visit their local store for the ultimate bargain hunting experience.

"Nothing brings people together like the shared excitement of a great deal," said Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar. "Ollie's reigns supreme as the Bargain King, and we invite bargain hunters everywhere to join us in this week-long festive pursuit."

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below other retailers. As of May 3, 2025, we operated 584 stores in 32 states and growing! For more information, visit

About National Day Calendar

National Day Calendar is the authoritative source for all things celebration, tracking hundreds of fun, unusual, and meaningful observances throughout the year. From National Donut Day to National Bargain Hunting Week, the organization brings joy and attention to the moments that bring people together.

