Concert Lineup Announced For Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair November 7-9 At Old Mcdonald Farm In Sale Creek, TN
"The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair brings our community together through music, tradition, and shared memories. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the farm," said Karen Shostak, President, Hamilton County Fair.
Tickets and more information at hamiltontnfair .
The 2025 event will feature an amazing concert lineup, including:
-
Brandon Davis (Contemporary Country singer from Chattanooga)
Diamond Rio (Legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning Country band from Nashville)
Amber Carrington (Contemporary Country singer from NBC's "The Voice")
Jason Crabb (Contemporary Christian musician)
Brandon Davis: Country music singer, vocalist, entertainer, performer, artist, online content creator, and social media personality who initially rose in popularity after sharing his various singing covers on TikTo and has continued releasing tracks and posting to his various social media platforms.
Visit, brandondavismusic/
Diamond Rio: Legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning country band and member of the Grand Ole Opry fills the air with stunning harmonies and instrumentals and a string of hits.
Visit, diamondrio/
Amber Carrington: Most known for her appearance on Season 4 of NBC's The Voice where she finished as a semi finalist. This opportunity led to many others such as checking off one of her bucket list items, performing on The Grand Ole Opry Stage. Amber was born & raised in Texas but at a young age she quickly found her way to Music City Nashville to chase her dreams.
Visit, facebook/ambercarringtonmusic/
Jason Crabb: American Christian music singer and musician. He was previously the lead vocalist for the group The Crabb Family. Crabb was voted "Favorite Male Vocalist" at the inaugural Harmony Honors Awards and "Favorite Young Artist" at the 2000 Singing News Fan Awards.
Visit, jasoncrabb/
The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair has endless fun planned for the entire family, making lasting memories at the debut location: the breathtaking 2,100-acre McDonald Farm.
SO MUCH TO DO: Three-day passes will include full access to the fairgrounds, amusement rides, the rodeo, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, agricultural exhibits, fireworks, live music and concerts, and more. Back by popular demand, the Racing Pigs return-an exciting throwback to fair days of the past!
The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair is the only county fair in Tennessee that includes amusement rides of this level in the cost of admission. On-site parking is free. Children 10 and under are Free. Special Pricing for Veterans, Active Military, Seniors, First Responders, and of course our Teachers!
Tickets and more information at hamiltontnfair .
All artists and times are subject to change
MCDONALD FARM . 16705 COULTERVILLE ROAD . SALE CREEK, TN 37373
