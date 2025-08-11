Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report July 2025


2025-08-11 02:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
July YTD - July Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg July-2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 10,793 10,978 -1.7 79,366 85,969 -7.7 63,927
40 < 100 HP 5,146 5,107 .8 29,465 31,459 -6.3 28,402
100+ HP 1,427 2,019 -29.3 10,093 13,776 -26.7 8,461
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 17,366 18,104 -4.1 118,924 131,204 -9.4 100,790
4WD Farm Tractors 248 415 -40.2 1,430 2,337 -38.8 762
Total Farm Tractors 17,614 18,519 -4.9 120,354 133,541 -9.9 101,552
Self-Prop Combines 359 638 -43.7 1,871 3,308 -43.4 1,138

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

MENAFN11082025004107003653ID1109913205

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search