AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report July 2025
|July
|YTD - July
| Beginning
Inventory
|2025
|2024
|%Chg
|2025
|2024
|%Chg
|July-2025
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|10,793
|10,978
|-1.7
|79,366
|85,969
|-7.7
|63,927
|40 < 100 HP
|5,146
|5,107
|.8
|29,465
|31,459
|-6.3
|28,402
|100+ HP
|1,427
|2,019
|-29.3
|10,093
|13,776
|-26.7
|8,461
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|17,366
|18,104
|-4.1
|118,924
|131,204
|-9.4
|100,790
|4WD Farm Tractors
|248
|415
|-40.2
|1,430
|2,337
|-38.8
|762
|Total Farm Tractors
|17,614
|18,519
|-4.9
|120,354
|133,541
|-9.9
|101,552
|Self-Prop Combines
|359
|638
|-43.7
|1,871
|3,308
|-43.4
|1,138
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment