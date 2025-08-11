Litime Day Launches Globally: 16 Years Of Lithium Battery Expertise Building A Full-Scenario Energy Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three Breakthrough Products & Four Flagship Application Solutions at Limited-Time Discounts - Grand Celebration Begins August 11

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate “ 16 Years of LiFePO4 Battery Expertise ”, LiTime will launch an 18-day brand festival from August 11-27 (PDT) , featuring major annual discounts on all best-selling products. As a global pioneer in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology , LiTime continues to drive innovation through a user-first, tech-forward approach . With standout product lines like the Mini Series , Trolling Motor Series , and T5.0 Smart ComFlex Series , the company is redefining the boundaries of outdoor and residential energy , delivering a storage ecosystem that is safe, efficient, and intelligently connected .









With extreme weather on the rise and outdoor power needs hitting record highs, renewable energy storage demand surged 32% year-over-year in 2024 , according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. As a result, high-efficiency storage solutions are no longer a luxury - they're a necessity . Today's market is increasingly shaped by two key trends: energy density and intelligent system integration .

As a one-stop independent energy solution expert with 16 years of industry experience , LiTime has consistently focused on cutting-edge breakthroughs in LiFePO4 technology and on addressing real user needs, building a smart energy storage ecosystem that covers all application scenarios.

Armed with 70+ core patents , logistics coverage across 100+ countries , and a 40-warehouse global network , LiTime has already served more than 3.5 million users worldwide . The company backs its products with industry-leading support: a 30-day price guarantee , 7-day free returns , 5-year warranty , 24/7 expert service , and 2–5 day shipping - securing its position as the No.1 online lithium battery brand in RV and marine sectors across global markets .

Over 3.5 Million Users Strong, LiTime Is Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Energy

Since its founding, LiTime has been driven by a clear mission: MAKE ENERGY AFFORDABLE FOR EVERYONE . Today, LiTime's solutions power an extensive range of applications - from RV camping, marine, and golf carts to m icromobility, off-grid, home energy storage, a gricultural automation and security monitoring - helping to accelerate global adoption of renewable energy.

“Every product we design is based on genuine user feedback.” said the company's founder.

|“From solving RV space limitations to building smart, connected energy systems, we design for real-world scenarios. That's how we've earned the trust of over 3.5 million users.”Continuing to grow its all-scenario energy ecosystem, LiTime remains true to its vision:

“ Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations .”

LiTime Unveils Three Breakthroughs, Redefining the Limits of Lithium Power

■ Mini Series Breaks New Ground in Compact Energy Storage

Back in 2019, LiTime introduced the 12V 100Ah Mini to solve a critical challenge: delivering reliable power in tight spaces like trailers and small cabins. Over the years, the company has relentlessly refined its approach to lightweight engineering and high energy density , resulting in advanced solutions like the 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Battery - a compact powerhouse with a gravimetric energy density 3.8 times greater than conventional Group 31 lead-acid models - and several other cutting-edge designs.

Limited-Time LiTime Day Deal: 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Battery $699.99 (regularly $929.99 ), 24% OFF.

■ TM Series Secures Top Spot in Marine Power Solutions

Engineered specifically for electric boats and fishing vessels, LiTime's Trolling Motor Series has earned a solid reputation among anglers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With twice the runtime efficiency of comparable lead-acid batteries and outstanding corrosion protection , it delivers reliable, all-day power on the water.

Fishing content creator FishingProTV put it to the test and was impressed: “Ran my trolling motor all day. Still 60% left!”

LiTime Day Hot Deal: 12V 100Ah OBM Smart Battery $319.99 (regularly $399.99 ), 20% OFF.

■ T5.0 Smart ComFlex System Reimagines How Energy is Managed

Developed in-house by LiTime, the T5.0 Smart ComFlex System is the first“Talking LiFePO4 Battery” designed for RV and marine energy use. It seamlessly integrates with third-party platforms like Victron , removing technical barriers and delivering true plug-and-play performance.

With no complex configuration required, users can now:



l Monitor battery health down to the cell level and optimize charging strategies in real time

l Enjoy a plug-and-play setup with centralized control via a single screen l Enjoy affordable, intelligent connectivity with premium functionality

Launch Price for LiTime Day: 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery $339.99 (regularly $429.99), 20% OFF.

LiTime Expands Its All-Scenario Energy Ecosystem with Four Real-World Solutions









RVs: Travel Further with Reliable Power

12V 165Ah Smart Battery – $389.99 (Was $509.99) , Save 23%

LiTime specializes in end-to-end energy solutions for RV owners , offering everything from smart lithium batteries and 2000W pure sine wave inverters to high-efficiency MPPT controllers and a full range of charging accessories. Its complete, plug-and-play system - from storage to power delivery - has already supported more than 80,000 users on the road.

At the center of this ecosystem is the all-new 12V 165Ah Smart Battery , a flagship model that delivers 2112Wh of power - a 65% increase in capacity within the standard Group 31 footprint - making it ideal for users demanding more energy without sacrificing space.









Marines: All-Day Power for Every Cast

12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth Battery

Bonus Deal (Aug. 18–30): Grab it at a surprise low of $254.99 (was $379.99 )

LiTime offers versatile battery solutions tailored to the needs of both recreational and professional boaters . From engine starting and trolling motors to fish finders and onboard power , its systems are built to support extended outings - making LiTime a top choice among anglers and sailors alike.

The standout 12V 100Ah TM Bluetooth Battery is engineered for harsh marine conditions , with a peak output of 500A (1 second) that pairs perfectly with 30–70 lb thrust motors . It's also 83% lighter and 50% more compact than traditional lead-acid batteries, delivering a noticeable boost in speed and maneuverability on the water.









Golf Carts: Built to Conquer Every Terrain

48V 100Ah Bluetooth Battery Kit (Includes Bracket + Monitor)

Bonus Deal (Aug. 12–30): Grab it at a surprise low of $999.99 (was $1,649.99 )

LiTime's golf cart power systems are built around three core values: energy efficiency, smart control, and modular design . The lineup includes GC2-style parallel battery packs and 51.2V 60Ah/100Ah lithium batteries , offering flexible solutions for a wide range of vehicle types.

With CAN-enabled auto-parallel networking and support for centralized monitoring of up to 8 batteries via an external display, users can easily manage and shut down their entire system with one interface. Whether tackling rugged terrain or harsh weather, LiTime's system delivers stable, intelligent power in every environment .









Home Energy Storages: Power Through Any Outage

48V (51.2V) 100Ah ComFlex Edition Battery – $1,199.99 (Was $1,869.99 ), Save 35%

As extreme weather events become more common across North America, LiTime has introduced a fully integrated off-grid home energy solution . Combining an inverter , MPPT charge controller , AC/DC charging modules , and a smart battery management system , the setup is designed to save space , reduce wiring complexity , and support four versatile charging modes - ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 power in any condition.

At the heart of the system is the 48V 100Ah ComFlex Edition , a stackable lithium battery that supports up to 16 units in parallel . It works seamlessly with leading inverter brands like Victron , Growatt , and DEYE , delivering a flexible and future-proof energy backup for modern homes.

LiTime Day Global Celebration : Limited-Time Deals & Exclusive Member Rewards









To celebrate 16 years of innovation and customer trust, LiTime Day is back - running from August 11–27, 2025 (PDT) - packed with exclusive perks, rewards, and surprises you won't want to miss!

Ø Member-Only Rewards

Turn points into instant savings: 1 point = 5% OFF sitewide

Earn double points on all purchases during the event

Score 500 bonus points by sharing the event page on Facebook

Ø Limited-Time Deal Zone

Unbeatable offers, updated throughout the event (offers cannot be combined)



l 8% OFF all accessories l Tiered instant savings :

. Spend $400 → Save 5%

. Spend $800 → Save 6%

. Spend $2000 → Save 8%

Ø 100% Win Spin-the-Wheel Giveaway



l Subscribe to the LiTime newsletter to get 1 spin + a 5% discount code l Win guaranteed prizes including discount coupons , free accessories , and more

Ready to power up your gear and your savings? The LiTime Day celebration is on - and it's global.

About LiTime

LiTime is a premium brand specializing in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technologies. With 16 years of expertise in the new energy storage industry, the company is committed to delivering safe, intelligent, and sustainable energy solutions to a global user base across RV, marine, solar, and off-grid applications. Guided by its brand philosophy, Life & Discovery, LiTime combines strong R&D capabilities, rigorous production standards, and top-tier service to meet evolving market needs. To date, LiTime's advanced battery technology has earned over 380 product certifications worldwide. By reducing the global carbon footprint and transforming the future of energy systems, LiTime is trusted by both professionals and adventurers to power tomorrow's clean energy journeys - Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations.

