Mary Kay Ash Foundation® And The National Domestic Violence Hotline Launch Pivotal Partnership To Better Equip Communities And Support Survivors Nationwide

DALLAS, August 11, 2025 /3BL/ - The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® is proud to announce a powerful new chapter in its decades-long mission to end domestic violence through a renewed partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline)-the nation's leading resource for survivors and those seeking to support them. Together, they will launch a nationwide initiative focused on trauma-informed education, community engagement, and life-saving tools to help individuals recognize and respond to domestic abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 3 women in the U.S. will experience domestic violence in their lifetime 1, yet many still don't know where to turn for help. This collaboration directly addresses that gap.

“Domestic violence has no place in our homes, workplaces, or communities, and yet it affects every zip code, every income bracket, and far too many lives,” said Michael Lunceford , President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation ® Board of Directors. “This partnership is about more than raising awareness. It's about equipping people with the knowledge, confidence, and tools to act-honouring Mary Kay Ash's vision of a world where all women feel safe, supported, and heard.”

The $70,000 grant from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® will support the development of a comprehensive suite of co-branded, public service materials available free of charge:



Three webinar trainings led by The Hotline's highly trained, expert education team.

A six-part educational video series on key topics including trauma-informed communication, safety planning, and how to support someone experiencing abuse. Downloadable toolkits and conversation guides designed for easy sharing online, in the workplace, and at community gatherings.

As the only national, 24/7 hotline dedicated to domestic violence survivors and support systems, The Hotline has fielded over 7.5 million contacts since 1996 2. Their deep expertise in survivor-centric care, advocacy, and culturally responsive training makes them a natural partner for the Mary Kay Ash Foundation's mission of creating a safer world for women and their families.

“This collaboration comes at a time when survivors need connection more than ever,” said Katie Ray-Jones , CEO of The National Domestic Violence Hotline.“The Mary Kay Ash Foundation's unwavering support allows friends, family members, even co-workers to meet people where they are-with empathy, resources, and life-saving information. Together, we're helping individuals and communities lean into difficult conversations with compassion and strength.”

The initiative officially launches this August with a series of three live virtual training sessions, open to the public and facilitated by The Hotline. Topics will include recognizing abuse, building trauma-informed communication skills, and creating survivor-informed communities of care.

To learn more about the initiative or access domestic violence support materials, the full suite of resources will be housed on the Mary Kay Ash Foundation website and promoted through its social media platforms. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About the Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation , find us on Facebook and Instagram .

About The National Domestic Violence Hotline

The National Domestic Violence Hotline® is the nation's leading resource for survivors of domestic violence and individuals who support them. Offering free, confidential, and trauma-informed support 24/7/365 via phone, chat, and text, The Hotline has responded to over 7 million contacts since its founding in 1996-serving as a lifeline for survivors across the U.S. and its territories (nearly 3,000 contacts daily). All services are available in over 200 languages and are rooted in survivor-centered care, covering safety planning, emotional support, and connection to local resources.

1CDC, Preventing Intimate Partner Violence, 2023

2The National Domestic Violence Hotline – 2024 Annual Impact Report