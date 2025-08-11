Whirlpool Corp. Community Golf Event Raised Over $3 Million For Southwest Michigan Youth
The event was hosted at multiple Southwest Michigan golf courses (Harbor Shores, Point 'o Woods, Hawkshead, Orchard Hills, Chikaming and the Dunes Club), and 884 golfers participated across both days, a record number for the event. In addition to golf, attendees were able to attend a Fireside Chat with PGA Tour Champions golfer Justin Leonard and former Detroit Lion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, as well as a silent auction.
In the twenty-two years of the event, more than $37 million has been raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, First Tee of Benton Harbor, and the local public school foundations of Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph. The event positively impacts 10,000 youth in Southwest Michigan each year.
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator.
