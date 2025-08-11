XML Announces Launch Of New XML Women Website & Relaunch Of XML Women Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebranded platform to deliver tailored education, planning and community support

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XML Financial Group (“XML”), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Colorado, is pleased to unveil the new XML Women website and relaunch its XML Women Division, reinforcing its commitment to empowering women through personalized financial guidance.

The division's relaunch comes at a pivotal moment in the financial industry, as female-controlled assets are estimated to reach a record $34 trillion in the U.S. by 2030, accounting for 38% of the country's total assets, according to a recent study . With this significant wealth transfer on the horizon, XML Women Division will provide female clients robust tools and expert guidance to navigate the evolving financial environment.

“The XML Women Division takes a holistic approach grounded in empathy and expertise to deliver personalized financial solutions for women at every stage of their wealth-building journey, whether they're working professionals just getting started on their investment strategy or retirees strengthening their legacy,” said Michelle P. Cooper , JD, MBA, Director of XML Women.“Our team understands the complexities and challenges women face in financial planning, and we're prepared to help them build the future they deserve.”

XML Women also addresses a pressing financial gap: women typically retire with about 30% less savings than men yet live on average five years longer, increasing the risk of outliving their retirement resources. XML Women looks to help bridge this divide by offering tailored financial education, community support and individualized planning.

In addition to Cooper's leadership, the division is helmed by:



Shawna Bieda , CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor

Nicole Treiber – Wealth Advisor Hannah Myers – Director of Marketing

The website and division relaunch continues with a virtual event in the fall, spotlighting a panel of female advisors and experts, live Q&A, audience polls, downloadable tools and a closing giveaway. Starting later this year, XML Women will roll out an ongoing series of mini‐webinars and video content covering budgeting, investing, debt management and family financial planning.

The division also plans to host in-person women's education events and publish monthly blog content focused on women's financial priorities. For the latest on the division's events and offerings, follow XML Women on Facebook and Instagram .

###

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group (“XML”) is an independent wealth and investment management firm, with an affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Our professionals service approximately $4 billion in client assets.* Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit . *Approximate assets serviced by employees includes both investment advisory and brokerage assets.

CONTACT: Jay Scott XML Financial Group 484-695-3774 ...