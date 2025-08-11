Aircraft Gaskets Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$165 Million In 2034, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft gaskets market size was valued at US$108 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$165 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft gaskets market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Click here to get a free sample of the report: #form

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$108 million Market Size in 2034 US$165 million Growth (CAGR) 3.1% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$1.61 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Application Type Airframe Leading Material Type Conductive Gaskets Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 19



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Gaskets Market:

The global aircraft gaskets market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –



The aircraft gaskets market is divided into light commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft are expected to be the biggest demand generator for aircraft gaskets throughout the forecast period .

Commercial aircraft are expected to maintain their dominant position in the aircraft gaskets market during the forecast period, largely driven by the robust and sustained growth of global air travel and the expanding demand for new aircraft deliveries. According to Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook, around 43,975 new commercial aircraft are projected to be delivered by 2043. Similarly, Airbus anticipates 42,430 new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades, with particularly strong growth in widebody jet demand across key markets such as North and South America. This projected surge in aircraft production necessitates a corresponding increase in high-performance sealing components like gaskets, which play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance of aircraft systems. The demand for aircraft gaskets in commercial aviation is also reinforced by the extensive order backlog maintained by the industry's leading manufacturers. As of February 2025, Boeing and Airbus collectively have approximately 14,849 commercial aircraft on order, underscoring the sector's long-term growth trajectory and the confidence of airlines in fleet expansion and modernization. This persistent production activity directly translates to a rising need for advanced gaskets.



Based on application type –

The aircraft gaskets market is divided into airframes, nacelles & engines, landing gear wheels & brakes, and other applications. The airframe segment is anticipated to remain the leading application area for aircraft gaskets throughout the forecast period .



The airframe segment is expected to hold its dominance in the aircraft gaskets market due to the extensive use of gaskets across multiple structural and functional components of the aircraft body. Airframe systems, including fuselage, wings, doors, windows, landing gear bays, and control surfaces, require a wide variety of gaskets to ensure effective sealing against pressure differentials, environmental exposure, and vibration. These gaskets are essential not only for maintaining structural integrity but also for providing protection against external elements such as moisture, dust, extreme temperatures, and noise, all of which are critical for ensuring passenger comfort and safety. Moreover, with the growing adoption of lightweight composite materials and modular airframe designs, there is an increasing need for specialized gasket solutions that are compatible with these materials and capable of accommodating complex geometries. Advanced gaskets are being engineered to deliver superior sealing performance without adding significant weight, aligning with the aviation industry's goals of improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The dominance of the airframe segment is also supported by the high volume of gaskets used per aircraft in this application compared to other applications. As new aircraft production ramps up and aging fleets undergo retrofitting and maintenance, the demand for reliable and high-performance airframe gaskets is expected to remain strong, ensuring this segment's leading position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on material type –



The aircraft gaskets market is divided into polymer gaskets, metal gaskets, and conductive gaskets. Conductive Gaskets are likely to be the fastest-growing material type during the forecast period .

Conductive gaskets are projected to be the fastest-growing category in the aircraft gaskets market by material type during the forecast period, driven by the increasing focus of modern aircraft systems on electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding. As avionics and electronic components increase in sophistication and integration, shielding these systems from electromagnetic and radio frequency interference is vital to ensuring reliable operation and safety. Conductive gaskets, often made from metal-filled elastomers or conductive foams, serve a dual purpose by providing environmental sealing and EMI shielding alongside sealing gaskets that are often employed in sensitive electronic enclosures and interfaces. The trend towards fly-by-wire systems, state-of-the-art means of communication, and wireless connectivity in-flight increases the need for more EMI shielding solutions. Furthermore, the trend towards electric and hybrid-electric aircraft increases the number of electrical systems on board. This increase in systems creates a greater need for conductive gaskets. In addition to meeting aerospace standards, conductive gaskets are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, aligning with aerospace goals for fuel efficiency and performance. The conductive gaskets category will likely see strong growth in both OEM and aftermarket applications as the industry embraces technology advances and growing awareness of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).



Based on end-user type –



The aircraft gaskets market is divided into OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to be the dominant end-user type in the aircraft gaskets market during the forecast period.

The OE segment is projected to dominate the aircraft gaskets market throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by the sustained rise in new aircraft production to meet the increasing global demand for air travel. With air traffic expected to double over the next two decades, aircraft manufacturers are significantly ramping up their production capacities. These new builds directly translate to robust demand for sealing components, such as gaskets, which are critical to ensuring the safety, efficiency, and functionality of key systems during the initial assembly phase. In addition, the backlog of aircraft orders, which stood at around 14,849 commercial units for Boeing and Airbus as of February 2025, further reinforces the long-term growth outlook for the OE segment. This sustained production pipeline ensures consistent and large-scale procurement of gaskets for line-fit applications. Furthermore, the OE segment benefits from the trend of long-term supplier partnerships and integration of gaskets into increasingly modular and pre-assembled systems, streamlining the manufacturing process and securing consistent revenue streams for gasket manufacturers.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be dominant market by region for the aircraft gaskets during the forecast period . This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–



Driven by its well-established aerospace ecosystem and strong presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and component manufacturers. The region is home to some of the world's largest aerospace companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Northrop Grumman, which generate significant demand for high-performance sealing solutions, including gaskets, across both commercial and defense aviation platforms. These companies consistently invest in innovation, advanced materials, and next-generation aircraft programs, all of which contribute to the steady consumption of aircraft gaskets in both OE and aftermarket segments. Additionally, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) maintains one of the largest military aircraft fleets in the world, creating a robust market for gaskets used in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of military jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft. The strong presence of defense contracts and modernization initiatives, such as the upgrade of legacy fleets and production of new platforms like the F-35 and B-21 Raider, further reinforces gasket demand across critical systems requiring reliability and performance under extreme conditions.



Aircraft Gaskets Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The continuous growth in global air traffic leads to rising demand for both new aircraft and maintenance services.

The increasing complexity of modern aircraft, particularly with the integration of advanced avionics and fuel-efficient engines, boosts the need for specialized sealing solutions that can withstand extreme conditions.

Additionally, stringent safety and regulatory standards in the aerospace industry drive the demand for high-performance gaskets to ensure the integrity and reliability of aircraft systems. The rising focus on reducing aircraft maintenance costs, coupled with the expanding fleet of aging aircraft requiring gasket replacements, further fuels the market growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Gaskets Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Eaton Corporation Plc.

EnPro Industries

Freudenberg Group

Green Tweed & Co.

Hutchinson SA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SKF Group Trelleborg AB.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Gaskets Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - ...



Related Reports:

Gaskets Market

Aircraft Airframe Fuel Systems Market



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:

Aircraft Bolts Market

Aircraft Nuts Market



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

CONTACT: Stratview Research Visit : Mail Us : ... Call Us : +1-313-307-4176