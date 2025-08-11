I Take Care Of You “Acting According To Nature”: Here Are The 10 Winning Schools

The 11th edition of the school project by Regina (Sofidel Group) and WWF Italia has concluded .

113,278 students participated throughout Italy. Lombardy, Veneto,

Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany were the regions with the largest participation .

The educational path“ Mi Curo di Te ” has involved over 990,000 children and young people in eleven editions, helping them to understand, study and express their creativity around an urgent and priority theme such as safeguarding the Planet .

PORCARI, Italy, August 11, 2025 /3BL/ - 10 schools are the winners of the eleventh edition of“Mi Curo di Te”, the free environmental education programme promoted by Regina (Sofidel Group) and WWF Italia.

Participation in the 2024-2025 edition of the school project was high: 113,278 students from 1,126 primary schools throughout Italy, for a total of 5,149 classes, took part in the educational program to learn to “Act According to Nature” and submitted a total of 1,080 works to try to win the prizes up for grabs. Lombardy with 164 schools, Veneto with 135, Emilia-Romagna with 104 and Tuscany with 103 are the regions that saw the widest participation in the program.

Five primary schools won – through a draw – a shopping voucher worth 800 euros for the purchase of educational materials :



Borgo Cimerone Capital (Sonnino, Latina)

Peter Scuderi (Linguaglossa, Catania)

St. George (Pavia)

Italo Calvino (Novate Milanese, Milan) Falerna Railway Station (Catanzaro)

Another 5 primary schools in Pistoia, Caserta, Gragnano (Naples), Cassano Magnago (Varese) and Ragalna (Catania) were awarded, again through a draw, a kit of Regina products .

Biomimicry, a discipline that studies the behavior and characteristics of plants, animals, and ecosystems to improve and make human activities and technologies more sustainable, the central theme of this year's edition, intrigued and engaged primary school students. Guided by their teachers and with the support of their families, children learned to ask themselves "What can we learn from nature?" instead of "What can we take from it?" through in-depth worksheets, practical activities, and web games, and they delved into Goal 12 of the UN 2030 Agenda "Responsible consumption and production ."

The educational path“Mi Curo di Te” has accompanied the school year of young Italian students for eleven years to discover the major themes linked to the protection of the Planet and sustainability.

The school project by Regina (Sofidel Group) and WWF Italia will return in September 2025 with a new edition.

Download the press release