Saving Our Southern Ocean, One Algae-Based Omega 3 Supplement At A Time.

by Ashlan and Philippe Cousteau

To the far south, in the icy ancient waters around Antarctica, the largest climate catastrophe in the history of our planet is unfolding, potentially devastating our planet for generations to come, but you've probably never heard about it. Krill, the small but mighty lynchpin for the entire Antarctic marine ecosystem and the food that feeds the entire global marine food web, are being taken from their natural habitat at enormous rates primarily for one really stupid reason: the mass production of Omega-3 supplements. Ripped out of the water and away from the diets from keystone species like whales, dolphins, and penguins, these krill are mashed up in massive industrial processors, compressed down into tiny gel capsules destined for the health section of your local pharmacy.

The demand makes total sense: as our planet teeters on the brink of climate catastrophe, human health trends increasingly turn to nature in search of resilience. Omega-3 fatty acids, long hailed for their cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, have sparked massive global demand. Yet the irony could not be starker: in seeking to heal ourselves, we are wreaking havoc on the health of one of Earth's most critical ecosystems.

But there is another way - an answer that does not come at the cost of abusing the Southern Ocean to trigger ecological collapse. SeaVoir, a pioneering venture in the rising tide of the blue economy co-founded by my husband, Philippe Cousteau, and I, offers a bold, necessary alternative: an algae-based Omega-3 supplement that honors both human wellness and oceanic integrity. In doing so, SeaVoir's goal is not only to change the supplement industry - we hope to chart a course toward a future where the health of people and the ocean move forward together.

