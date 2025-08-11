Establishing A Clear North Star: Ravi Singh

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I'm currently a Principal Product Manager at GoDaddy, where I lead the charge on our GoDaddy Studio mobile apps: a powerful toolkit for early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses to build, manage, and grow their brand from the palm of their hands.

My career kicked off over a decade ago as a Product Management intern at Info Edge (India) Ltd. Since then, I've been fortunate to work across a wide range of product environments. At 99acres, I experienced what true product ownership means, overseeing end-to-end development, navigating a major product launch failure, and ultimately turning it around. Later, at Expedia, I led global-scale mobile experiences for the Hotels and Packages vertical. It's been a fulfilling ride, shaped by working with some of the sharpest minds in tech and business.

Academically, I hold a Computer Engineering degree from Aligarh Muslim University and an MBA from FMS, Delhi - two experiences that laid a strong foundation for both technical acumen and strategic thinking.

Outside of work, I've played Badminton at the national level in India (yes, I still manage a mean smash on weekends). These days, I try to keep up with my 4-year-old daughter's questions - some of which would give a TED Talk a run for its money. When it comes to travel, I'm firmly in the“touristy with a side of comfort” camp.

What's the most rewarding part of your job?

At GoDaddy, it's about making a real-world difference; helping people build and sustain their livelihoods through the products we create. With Studio apps, entrepreneurs can launch their products and start accepting payments almost instantly using the Paylinks feature. This tool helps budding entrepreneurs get up and running quickly, and continue to grow their business using the wide array of GoDaddy capabilities. Seeing entrepreneurs use our products is quite rewarding. Plus, collaborating with such passionate and talented teammates makes the experience all the more rewarding.

How do you balance short-term goals with long-term product strategy?

That's the eternal tightrope walk of product management! It's easy to get caught in the urgency trap - quarterly goals, stakeholder escalations, that one big shiny feature, losing the sight of the long-term impact your product should create.

Real product impact lies in connecting short-term achievements with a long-term vision. Begin by defining a clear and inspiring north star, ensuring alignment among leadership and all cross-functional stakeholders. Then, translate that vision into measurable OKRs, so each quarter's objectives contribute directly to the overarching goal. This approach empowers teams to prioritize quarterly initiatives that reinforce the greater mission. When distractions arise, having a well-defined vision and priorities makes it far easier to say“no” or“not now,” keeping everyone focused on what truly matters.

That said, agility is still key. When high-priority short-term asks land on the roadmap (and they do!), we assess and convey trade-offs transparently to all stakeholders, while trying to minimize the risks to the long term goals.

What makes the GoDaddy Studio Product team unique from others that you've worked on?

Hands down, it's the passion and ownership shown by each team member of the wider product development team that differentiates us.

There's a genuine commitment to understanding our users and making their experience better every single day.

Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

Absolutely! Reforge has been a goldmine for contemporary, practical product wisdom. Their case-based approach and community engagement help sharpen both strategic thinking and tactical execution.

Outside of the PM world, I've loved reading Thinking Fast and Slow, The Psychology of Money, and Same as Ever. These books unpack how we think, behave, and feel both in work and in life. Often times, that's where the biggest insights lie. I also recommend reading Why We Get Sick, a book that explores the underlying causes of modern lifestyle-related illnesses and offers practical strategies for achieving a healthier, more energetic life.

What's your personal mantra?

Balance.

For almost everything in life, there is a minimum and maximum limit where things are in the“good range”. Whether it's ambition vs. contentment, speed vs. quality, or screen time vs. swing time with my daughter - most things in life operate best within a“good range.” Recognizing that range for your context, and understanding the trade-offs involved in veering off, is crucial.

