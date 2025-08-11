DICK's Sporting Goods Announces Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, Solidifying Its Position In Original Sports Filmmaking

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Newsroom

PITTSBURGH, August 11, 2025 /3BL/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced the official launch of Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios , a new in-house content and production studio dedicated to telling powerful, human-centered stories through the lens of sport.

Founded on the belief that sports have the power to change lives and build community, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios aims to deliver transformative storytelling that positions sports at the heart of culture. The studio's work will spotlight the grit, triumphs and heartbreak behind every athlete's journey, with a mission to create emotionally resonant content that inspires long after the final whistle blows. At its core, the studio believes sports are more than just competition; they are universal stories of hope, resilience and connection.

Although Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios was just recently established, DICK'S began shaping its legacy in sports storytelling over a decade ago. In 2014, the company debuted its first feature documentary, We Could Be King , through its Foundation, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary, an extraordinary achievement for a consumer brand. This past spring, DICK'S added a second Sports Emmy – the first award for Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios – to their resume with The Turnaround , a documentary that tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies' superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock. With two Sports Emmys, DICK'S has cemented its reputation as a serious producer of documentary films. In the last 10 years, the company has built an impressive catalog of five feature-length films and ten short-form or episodic documentaries, with additional projects forthcoming.

"DICK'S believes that sports have the power to change lives," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Entertainment & Sponsorships at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "And we've seen through our work how true that is for so many who have excelled, triumphed against the odds, and been defeated in sport. There are so many incredible and inspiring human stories that deserve to be told, and we could not be more excited to showcase how individuals, teams and communities are shaping sport, bringing people together and unifying and building communities for thousands."

The official announcement of Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios coincides with the premiere of Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024 , a new documentary that explores the magic and meaning behind one of America's most iconic youth sporting events. It takes viewers to Williamsport, the unassuming town in rural Pennsylvania that's hosted the tournament for nearly 80 years, to follow the unforgettable wins and losses, sweat and tears, and camaraderie and teamwork that await Little League athletes from around the world as they compete in this longstanding tradition. Produced in partnership with Imagine Entertainment and MLB Studios, the film will premiere on August 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

"Big Dreams is a great example of the kind of projects Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios aims to produce," said Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director, Creative Production at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Being able to share big sports moments with fans is something that drives our team, and we look at the upcoming years with great excitement as we know there will be so many unforgettable stories deserving of the spotlight."

The name of the studio, Cookie Jar & A Dream, honors the founding story of DICK'S Sporting Goods: In 1948, an 18-year-old Dick Stack borrowed $300 from his grandmother-her savings, kept in a cookie jar-to open a small bait-and-tackle shop in Binghamton, New York. By the late 1970's, Dick expanded his product line to include much of what you'll find at DICK'S Sporting Goods today. That humble beginning continues to shape the studio's mission to elevate the voices and stories at the core of sport.

