They're Back - But Not As Villains: Robert U. Montgomery's Eco-Thriller Reframes Wolves As Heroes, Not Foes

Robert U. Montgomery

Robert Montgomery's story spreads a message of conservation, understanding, and his deep love for wolves in this lively tale of adventure and survival.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his gripping novel, They're Back , acclaimed nature writer Robert U. Montgomery turns the age-old narrative of wolves as monsters on its head, delivering a fast-paced eco-thriller that explores the misunderstood lives of these iconic creatures. Set against the rugged wilderness of Taum Sauk Mountain, near the fictional town of Parkland, Missouri, They're Back challenges readers to rethink fear and embrace empathy in a world where survival is the ultimate fight.

For more information about They're Back and other books by Montgomery, click here:

Nature is beautiful, untamed, and demands respect and protection. Years ago, a personal encounter with a wolf transformed Montgomery's perspective forever. It inspired him to become a nature writer, dedicated to sharing the incredible and often overlooked stories of wolves, creatures feared and misunderstood, yet whose influence on the world is far greater than most realize, says Montgomery.

"Suddenly, I felt a presence and looked back to see the white wolf about 10 feet behind me. She was more interested in me, it seemed, than the meat. For a brief moment, I felt a slight flutter of fear, but it quickly gave way to curious excitement. From that moment on, I felt a deep connection to wolves and the need to write about them," explains Montgomery.

In his book They're Back, Montgomery weaves a masterpiece as timeless as the creatures he writes about. As the holiday season approaches, Parkland is gripped by fear: livestock is found brutally slaughtered, pets mysteriously vanish, and a child is dragged into the wilderness. The townsfolk point fingers at a pack of wolves, animals that vanished from the region more than a century ago but have now returned. Yet Richard, Bonnie, and Thomas refuse to accept the popular narrative. Together, they stand up for the wolves, seeking to uncover the real source of terror.

"They're Back takes you on an unforgettable adventure, blending the wild perspectives of wolves and humans. It challenges what you think you know and invites you to see these incredible creatures in a whole new light,” says Montgomery.

Seasoned with mystery, romance, humor, and a hint of Native American mysticism and the supernatural, They're Back offers readers a rich tapestry of emotion and adventure that resonates far beyond the page.

“I couldn't lay this book, THEY'RE BACK, down. It had everything we want in a good read: twists and turns, mystery, love, sex, fantasy and all of it was surrounded with wolves. It seemed to jump around in the beginning, but once the story started with Richard and Bonnie, it slowly started making sense and got interesting. It was a little bit far fetched with fantasy but that made it kind of fun to read. It kept my attention so well that I am going to recommend it to my book club next time.”

- Sue Klayman

About the Author:

Robert U. Montgomery is a celebrated nature writer known for blending environmental insight with compelling storytelling. His deep respect for wildlife and passion for conservation shine through in They're Back, inviting readers to see the wilderness through new eyes.

Robert U. Montgomery is available for interviews.

For more information about Montgomery and his impactful work, click here:

