FLIPANY Celebrates 20 Years Of Community Impact With Waterfront Brunch In Miami

- Lynne Kunins, President & CEO, FLIPANYMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cheers to Two Decades of Health, Hope, and Community in South Florida!FLIPANY is turning 20-and the award-winning nonprofit is inviting the community to celebrate. FLIPANY's 20th Anniversary Celebration Brunch , taking place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 12 pm to 3 pm at the stunning Briza on the Bay, will be an unforgettable waterfront event honoring two decades of transforming lives and advancing health equity across South Florida.This high-energy brunch will unite the very heart of FLIPANY's mission: health champions, fitness fanatics, foodies, chefs, and community advocates-the changemakers who have made 20 years of impact possible. Together, guests will celebrate how FLIPANY connects people, programs, and purpose to expand access to nutritious foods, promote health equity, and inspire lifelong wellness habits throughout South Florida.FLIPANY's impact speaks volumes. In 2024 alone, the organization:.Delivered nearly 1.8 million healthy meals to youth and seniors.Taught 1,700+ children to prepare nutritious meals and snacks through hands-on cooking classes.Mentored 2,600+ youth in physical activity programs like Soccer for SuccessBy bridging the worlds of food, fitness, and community, FLIPANY has emerged as South Florida's leader in creating healthier futures-one meal, one workout, and one life at a time.Invitations have been extended to many of FLIPANY's long-time volunteers and community champions, including celebrated chefs Robyn Almodovar of Timbr, Jimmy Everette of Driftwood, and Chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar. The guest list includes many more notable names who have supported the organization over the past two decades. The event will be emceed by Kimmy B, former South Florida on-air radio personality and current FLIPANY Board Member, whose energy and passion will guide the program and engage attendees throughout the celebration.“FLIPANY's work is not done until everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy life,” said FLIPANY President & CEO Lynne Kunins.“This brunch is more than a celebration-it's a call to action to continue building a healthier, more equitable future for all.”Whether you've been part of FLIPANY's journey from the start or are just discovering their work, this milestone brunch offers a unique chance to celebrate all that's been achieved-and to help chart the course for the next 20 years.Guests will enjoy chef-crafted cuisine, bottomless mimosas and sangrias, Bingo with a twist, and inspiring stories of impact-all set against the sparkling backdrop of Biscayne Bay.Individual tickets are $100, and tax-deductible sponsorship packages are available for businesses and organizations eager to support FLIPANY's mission while gaining prominent recognition and exclusive benefits.Raise a glass (or a Bingo card!) to 20 years of service, connection, and the power of health and community in South Florida.Tickets and sponsorships available now at:###About FLIPANYEstablished in 2005, FLIPANY is an award-winning nonprofit based in South Florida, committed to empowering communities to thrive by providing access to healthy meals, evidence-based hands-on nutrition education, and fitness programs. Each year, FLIPANY collaborates with over 300 local organizations to deliver impactful services to youth, families, and seniors in underserved communities. Discover more at .

