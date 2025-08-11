Death Toll From Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Rises To 312 740 Wounded

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the death toll from heavy monsoon rains and flash floods has risen to 312, with 740 injured since the start of the monsoon season on June 26.

In a statement issued Monday, the authority said that among the dead were 113 men, 57 women, and 142 children, while at least 740 people were injured as a result of the floods and associated landslides.

The statement indicated that the rainfall also damaged 1,722 homes in various parts of the country, noting that relief and rescue operations are continuing in coordination with relevant authorities across all provinces of Pakistan.

The monsoon season in Pakistan is one of the most challenging periods of the year, with storms and floods causing significant human and material losses.