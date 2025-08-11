Malaysia Eyes Nuclear Power As Part Of Its Domestic Energy Mix, Says Deputy PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is examining the role of nuclear energy as a potential option for clean, stable and competitive electricity within the nation's future energy mix, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said on Monday.

The government is undertaking a structured assessment following the presentation of the 13th Malaysia Plan, which aims to diversify energy sources, strengthen long-term energy security, support carbon emission reduction targets, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, Fadillah said at the 12th ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies of Atomic Energy annual meeting.

Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, said the government will ensure any future consideration is grounded in detailed technical analysis, aligned with national development priorities, and in full compliance with international obligations.

He added that the Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization, under MyPOWER Corporation, has been tasked with coordinating preparatory efforts in accordance with guidelines recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This preparatory phase is being implemented through a coordinated framework, involving technical committees across ministries, departments and agencies, to ensure an integrated and comprehensive national approach.

Fadillah also urged nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty without delay, calling it a vital pillar of regional peace, mutual trust and long-term security, explaining that a strong and enforceable nuclear-weapon-free zone is crucial to maintaining stability and safeguarding the region's future.