Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Belgian Ambassador

2025-08-11 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, received on Monday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE Eugene Crijns.

HE the Secretary-General wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing full support to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.

