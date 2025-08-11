Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Belgian Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, received on Monday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE Eugene Crijns.
HE the Secretary-General wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing full support to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.
