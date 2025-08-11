Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moci Warns Against Fraudulent OTP Request Messages

Moci Warns Against Fraudulent OTP Request Messages


2025-08-11 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued a warning to citizens and residents to remain vigilant against fraudulent attempts to obtain personal and confidential information.

In a statement on X, the ministry stressed that it never requests sensitive data such as passwords or one-time passcodes (OTP) under any circumstances.

The warning follows reports of scam messages designed to trick individuals into revealing such information, which can then be exploited for theft or unauthorized access.

The MoCI highlighted the importance of safeguarding personal data to prevent misuse, and urged the public to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls, messages, or emails requesting verification details.

Individuals who encounter any dubious procedures or communications are encouraged to report them immediately by contacting the ministry's call center at 16001.

MENAFN11082025000063011010ID1109913175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search