Moci Warns Against Fraudulent OTP Request Messages

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued a warning to citizens and residents to remain vigilant against fraudulent attempts to obtain personal and confidential information.

In a statement on X, the ministry stressed that it never requests sensitive data such as passwords or one-time passcodes (OTP) under any circumstances.

The warning follows reports of scam messages designed to trick individuals into revealing such information, which can then be exploited for theft or unauthorized access.

The MoCI highlighted the importance of safeguarding personal data to prevent misuse, and urged the public to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls, messages, or emails requesting verification details.

Individuals who encounter any dubious procedures or communications are encouraged to report them immediately by contacting the ministry's call center at 16001.