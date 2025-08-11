Qatar Welcomes Over 2.6 Million Visitors In First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The tourism sector in Qatar continued its strong growth during the first half of 2025, welcoming more than 2.6 million international visitors between January and June, representing an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year.

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for 36% of arrivals, followed by visitors from Europe at 26%, Asia and Oceania at 22%, and 7% each from the Americas and other Arab countries.

These figures underscore Qatar's standing as a preferred destination in both regional and international markets.

Qatar saw visitors arrive by air 57%, by land 33%, and by sea 9%, reflecting the success of the country's multi-access strategy that ensures ease and smooth entry for visitors from around the world.

This growth coincided with solid performance in the hospitality sector, with hotels recording an average occupancy rate of 71%, an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024. A total of 5.23 million hotel nights were sold, marking a 7% rise from the first half of last year.

Commenting on these achievements, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: "The figures for the first half of 2025 confirm the success of our comprehensive strategy to strengthen Qatar's position on the global tourism map and to develop the tourism sector as a key pillar in diversifying the national economy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. As part of our efforts, we will continue to deepen cooperation at local, regional and international levels, expand strategic partnerships, and participate in major global forums. We are confident that the second half of the year will deliver further achievements and wider successes, driven by an ambitious vision and integrated plans that ensure the tourism sector as a whole provides experiences that meet the expectations of residents, visitors and stakeholders."

Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism announced that the tourism sector as a whole contributed QR55 billion to the country's GDP in 2024, accounting for an estimated 8% of the total economy, a 14% increase.

Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism announced that the tourism sector as a whole contributed QR55 billion to the country's GDP in 2024, accounting for an estimated 8% of the total economy, a 14% increase compared to 2023.

This demonstrates clear progress towards the Tourism Strategy 2030 target of raising the sector's contribution to 10-12% of GDP.

Qatar's strong tourism performance is the result of a robust strategy led by Qatar Tourism and supported by its promotional arm, Visit Qatar.

In the first half of the year, Visit Qatar launched several regional and global media campaigns to attract visitors from key target markets.

This included the recent "Moments Made for You" campaign, which highlights the range of experiences available during the summer season and invites visitors from GCC countries and beyond to discover Qatar.

Visit Qatar also released a promotional film featuring English footballer David Beckham, showcasing the country's diverse tourism offerings, from heritage and culture to modern attractions and natural sites.

Additionally, Visit Qatar expanded its stopover promotion campaigns, focusing on priority markets including the United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa, China and Australia.

These campaigns coincided with major events such as the Qatar Toy Festival, which recently completed its third edition, attracting over 130,000 visitors, a 12% increase from the previous year. Other notable events included the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025, Ras Abrouq, Sealine Season, Shop Qatar, and Qatar International Food Festival, alongside key initiatives such as Scoop on the Sea and the ongoing whale shark tours.

Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: "Our success in the first half of 2025 demonstrates sustained momentum and growing confidence from regional and global markets in Qatar's tourism offerings. We have attracted more visitors through a distinctive combination of major events, international campaigns, and innovative tourism products that cater to a wide range of interests. We will continue to invest in these areas and introduce initiatives that strengthen Qatar's position as a global destination blending authenticity with modernity, providing residents and visitors with a world-class experience year-round.”

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar are currently preparing to host major events and launch key initiatives in the second half of 2025.

The 2025/2026 cruise season will launch in November 2025, building on the success of the previous season, which saw 87 cruise ships dock in Qatar, a 19% increase from the year before, and welcomed over 360,000 visitors, up 4% from the prior season.

The second half of the year will also feature the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Championship finals in Doha, held in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation. Other highlights include the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, the third Qatar Tourism Awards, the unveiling of the Michelin Guide Doha 2026, along with several other events to be announced soon.