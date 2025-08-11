Forbes Middle East Names Visit Qatar CEO Among Top 100 Travel And Tourism Leaders For 2025
Doha: Forbes Middle East has recognised Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al‐Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, at number 25 in its prestigious“Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders” list for 2025, reflecting his significant role in elevating Qatar's status as a premier global tourism destination.
Appointed as CEO of Visit Qatar in May 2024, Eng. Al‐Mawlawi heads the marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, the nation's tourism regulatory authority. Under his leadership, Qatar welcomed a 5 million international visitors in 2024, marking a record-breaking 25% increase year-on-year.
Forbes credited Eng. Al-Mawlawi for his strategic vision, which includes positioning Qatar as a key destination for major global sporting events, as well as his emphasis on digital innovation and forging key global partnerships.
His leadership continues to drive Visit Qatar's success in destination marketing, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 to ensure the sustainable growth of the nation's tourism sector.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, was also honoured in the list, securing third place.
