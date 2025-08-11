Amir, Azerbaijan President Discuss Bilateral Relations In Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Ilham Aliyev discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to further develop and enhance them to serve common interests.



This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday from HE the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



During the call, they also exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international developments of mutual interest.