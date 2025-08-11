Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terrorist Designation Of The Majeed Brigade

Today, the Department of State is designating The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and adding the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation.   

BLA was designated as an SDGT in 2019 following several terrorist attacks.  Since 2019, BLA has claimed responsibility for additional attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade.  In 2024, BLA claimed it had committed suicide attacks near the airport in Karachi and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.  In 2025, BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 train passengers.  
  
Today’s action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to countering terrorism.  Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities.   

Today’s actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224, as amended.  FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register. 

