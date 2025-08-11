Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Taekwondo Team Leaves For Kazakhstan

Afghan Taekwondo Team Leaves For Kazakhstan


2025-08-11 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The national taekwondo team has left for Kazakhstan to participate in the International Taekwondo Open Championship, the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation said on Monday.

The ATF wrote on its Facebook page the Afghan team, comprising 13 athletes and two coaches, departed for Kazakhstan to participate in the International Taekwondo Open Championship.

It said Afghan athletes would play in two categories - teenagers and adults.

According to ATF, teenagers' category includes Ferdaws Bahawi, Tamim ul-Rahman Rahmani, Mohammad Matin Amini, Hakimuddin Akid, Basit Sufizada and Sodais Sikandar.

Ehsam Rahimi, Azadbaik Nawrozi, Mohsen Rezaei, Hamkatullah Zain, Bezhan Sadrzada, Omid Sahak, Mohammad Ashraf Shukran, and Ali Akbar Amiri are playing in the adult category.

The adult competitions will be held on August 14 and the teenager competitions on August 15.

hz/ma

MENAFN11082025000174011037ID1109913168

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search