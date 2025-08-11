Afghan Taekwondo Team Leaves For Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The national taekwondo team has left for Kazakhstan to participate in the International Taekwondo Open Championship, the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation said on Monday.

The ATF wrote on its Facebook page the Afghan team, comprising 13 athletes and two coaches, departed for Kazakhstan to participate in the International Taekwondo Open Championship.

It said Afghan athletes would play in two categories - teenagers and adults.

According to ATF, teenagers' category includes Ferdaws Bahawi, Tamim ul-Rahman Rahmani, Mohammad Matin Amini, Hakimuddin Akid, Basit Sufizada and Sodais Sikandar.

Ehsam Rahimi, Azadbaik Nawrozi, Mohsen Rezaei, Hamkatullah Zain, Bezhan Sadrzada, Omid Sahak, Mohammad Ashraf Shukran, and Ali Akbar Amiri are playing in the adult category.

The adult competitions will be held on August 14 and the teenager competitions on August 15.

