Australia To Recognise Palestinian State Next Month

KABUL (Pajhwok): Australia will recongnise Palestine as an independent state at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting next month, Reuters reports.

“Australia will recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Sessions of UNGA in September, to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

“A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese said at a press conference.

Albanese said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and told him a political solution was needed and not a military one.

Australia last week criticised Israel's plan to take military control of Gaza, and Albanese said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state was“further compelled” by Netanyahu's disregard of the international community's calls and failure to comply with legal and ethical obligations in Gaza.

The development comes after preparation by France, the United Kingdom and Canada to recognise an independent state of Palestine.

Earlier, Ireland, Spain, Norway and Slovenia had recognised Palestine as an independent state.

