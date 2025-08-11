Fake Food, Non-Food Dye Packaging Factory Sealed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has sealed a factory in Kabul that repackaged counterfeit food and non-food dyes imported from Pakistan and sold them under false Chinese labels.

Safiullah Alamyar, a food analysis and surveillance specialist at the ministry's Food and Drug Authority, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the facility, located in the industrial park in Sarak-i-Naw area of Pul-i-Charkhi, had been inspected several times before its closure. It was found selling both food and non-food dyes.

“During our inspections, we discovered the factory was importing dyes from Pakistan, repackaging them, attaching Chinese labels, and selling them as Chinese products - a clear case of fraud,” Alamyar said.

He added that the dyes, shipped in large sacks, were not clearly identified as either food or non-food.

“They were repackaged in Chinese-labelled containers and sold in the market. Due to this deception, the factory was sealed and its operations halted,” he said.

The ministry had previously warned the factory's management to maintain strict hygiene standards.

“Our surveillance team has visited this facility multiple times, and we have repeatedly advised them to keep food and non-food dyes separate,” Alamyar noted.

Food dyes, he explained, were approved by global health bodies and national and international standards for use in edible products, while non-food dyes were meant for textiles, leather, plastics and pipe manufacturing.

“But because both types of dye were being packaged on the same production line, it became impossible to tell them apart. Since non-food dyes are prohibited in the food industry, there was no need for laboratory testing,” he said.

When asked how long the factory would remain closed, Alamyar said the matter had been referred to the ministry's leadership and further action would follow their decision.

Meanwhile, Dr. Faridullah Omari, a trainer at Kabul's National and Specialised Infectious Diseases Hospital, warned:“The use of artificial dyes in food can cause serious health problems. Studies show that artificial dyes - whether liquid, solid, or powder - available in the market can cause cancer, stomach disorders, allergies, and respiratory illnesses.”

