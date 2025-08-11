Homeowners Warned Against Increasing Rent Beyond 10Pc

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says the Joint Committee for Controlling Residential Rents has decided that homeowners are not allowed to increase the rent of their houses by more than 10 percent from last year; otherwise, violators will face legal action.

In a statement, the MoJ said that Joint Committee for Controlling Residential Rents held its maiden meeting chaired by Maulvi Abdul Karim Haidar, the Deputy Minister for Professional Affairs of the ministry. Representatives from the Kabul Police, the Intelligence Directorate and the Kabul Municipality were present at the meeting.

The statement said:“The committee decided that homeowners are not allowed to increase the rent of their houses by more than 10% compared to 1403 [2024/2025], and if the increase exceeds this percentage, the violators will be prosecuted.”

It added that the committee also decided that rental contracts prepared on plain paper or self-made documents will not be considered valid for resolution purposes, and if identified, the offenders will be subject to legal action.

Such individuals have been instructed to immediately formalize their contracts using official real estate transaction documents.

According to the statement, the Joint Committee for Controlling Residential Rents - led by the MoJ in the capital and by provincial justice departments in the provinces - will strictly monitor rental contracts, and in the event of rent increases or unofficial contracts, serious action will be taken against offenders.

