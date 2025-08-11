Prisons Now Centers Of Education, Not Torture: Badr

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Military Chief of the Prison Affairs Reform Directorate says prisons have been turned into education centers and that prisoners are no longer subjected to any kind of torture or mistreatment.

The Prison Affairs Reform Directorate held a 15-day training seminar titled“Administrative Organization and Proper Care of Prisoners” for prison heads, officials and military personnel from Kabul and 33 other provinces.

Speaking at today's graduation ceremony for the participants, Major General Qari Habibullah Badr, the Deputy Military Chief of the Prison Affairs Reform Directorate, said that the purpose of this and other training seminars and workshops was to create a healthier environment for prisoners.

He added:“I will not allow anyone to beat or torture prisoners in prisons.”

According to him, prisons are not places for torture but for discipline, and at present there is no torture or mistreatment in prisons - they have been turned into centers for learning.

Addressing the participants, Badr said:“The more humility you adopt and the more obedience you cultivate within yourselves, the better it will be for you.”

Deputy Minister of the Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice, and Hearing Complaints, Sheikh Siddiqullah, said that this system was achieved through great sacrifices, so it is necessary to sincerely serve the oppressed nation of Afghanistan.

He added:“Treat prisoners well. They have lost their freedom because of a certain crime - that is punishment enough. Any further torture or mistreatment in prison is forbidden.”

The Head of the High Criminal Division of the Supreme Court, Mufti Atiqullah Darwish, said at today's gathering:“You have been imparted training and education on how to treat prisoners. Anyone under your authority is someone whose freedom has been taken due to a crime; you should not look at them merely as criminals. Rather, treat them as the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) treated others - read a little of the Prophet's biography.”

On behalf of the seminar participants, the head of Parwan Prison, Maulvi Abdul Rahim Ahmad, assured the officials that the knowledge they gained would be used to improve the administration's work and that they would share it with others as well.

sa/ma