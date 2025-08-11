Minor Boy Dies After Falling Into Sewage Well In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok) An eight-year-old child died after falling into a sewage well in the capital of western Badghis province.

Police spokesman Siddiqullah Siddiqi said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in an area known as“Jar-i-Khoshk” in Qala-i-Naw.

According to him, the boy had been playing when he suddenly fell into the sewage well of a residential house belonging to one of his relatives.

Nearly two years ago, the Ministry of Interior in a statement had urged families to install covers on water wells for greater safety to prevent such incidents,.

