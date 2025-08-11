103,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways Last Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 103,263 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports last week, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Monday.

On its X handle, MoPW spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas wrote these transportations took place from August 1 to 7.

It said 682,027 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, 6,249 tonnes via Aqina Port, 16,537 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 12,250 tonnes via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 306,756 metric tonnes.

The shipments included 597 tonnes of export goods, mostly dried fruits and pomegranate juice.

According to the ministry, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, it creates job opportunities, surges national revenues and put the country on the path to economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency.

hz/ma