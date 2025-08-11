103,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways Last Week
KABUL (Pajhwok): About 103,263 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports last week, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Monday.
On its X handle, MoPW spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas wrote these transportations took place from August 1 to 7.
It said 682,027 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, 6,249 tonnes via Aqina Port, 16,537 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 12,250 tonnes via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 306,756 metric tonnes.
The shipments included 597 tonnes of export goods, mostly dried fruits and pomegranate juice.
According to the ministry, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, it creates job opportunities, surges national revenues and put the country on the path to economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment