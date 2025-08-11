Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Detained Over Illegal Digging At Ancient Site In Badghis

2025-08-11 02:00:15
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Three individuals have been arrested on the charge of illegal excavation at an ancient site in western Badghis province, an official said on Monday.

In a statement, police spokesman Sediqullah Sediq said the suspects were arrested last night, in the Gharghach area of Muqor district while digging to find ancient artifacts.

According to him, the cases of the detainees have been submitted to judicial organs for further investigation.

hz/ma

MENAFN11082025000174011037ID1109913159

