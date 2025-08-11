Guidehouse Joins U.S. Treasury's Financial Management QSMO Marketplace

Advancing federal financial transformation with technology-powered solutions and trusted expertise

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has been selected to join the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace. This designation reinforces Guidehouse's role as a trusted provider of standards-based, technology-enabled financial management transformation solutions for federal agencies.

Established by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the FM QSMO Marketplace is a federal wide platform that helps federal agencies discover and procure modern financial management services. By streamlining access to both commercial and federal providers, the Marketplace supports government-wide goals of standardization, automation, and operational efficiency. Availability through the FM QSMO offers agencies a faster, smarter, and more reliable path to reach Guidehouse, unlocking quicker access to proven expertise and technology-powered solutions.

Guidehouse's award under Special Item Number (SIN) 518210FM enables agencies to access a full suite of services designed to support the adoption and transition to modern financial systems-including financial analytics and reporting tools, strategic planning and transition services, and implementation and maintenance of financial systems. These offerings align with the Financial Management Capability Framework (FMCF), supporting compliance with federal standards and best practices.

"Being selected for the FM QSMO Marketplace marks an important milestone in our mission to support federal financial transformation," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Partner and Financial Services Leader at Guidehouse. "We are honored to contribute to this critical initiative and help agencies drive transparency, compliance, and operational excellence."

Participating in the FM Marketplace creates opportunities for long term partnerships with agencies and alignment with government modernization priorities.

Guidehouse's participation spans three of the four FM QSMO subgroups:



Additional financial management solutions – including financial reporting tools, business information exchange (BIE) solutions, and analytics.

Financial management service/solution adoption and transition services – such as strategic planning, data migration, IV&V, and project management. Financial management technology – covering implementation, operations, and maintenance of financial systems.

"Guidehouse is proud to join the FM Marketplace to advance the FM QSMO's mission of improving federal financial management through standardization, modernization, and smart use of shared services and technology," added Brian Gagnon, Partner and Federal Financial Services Practice Leader at Guidehouse. "With deep experience, we help agencies deliver stronger financial outcomes with greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency. This designation builds on our longstanding work with the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, sets us apart in the marketplace and affirms our readiness to support agency missions."

Guidehouse integrates AI across its advisory, technology, and managed services to help agencies accelerate transformation, reduce risk, and improve decision-making. It combines deep federal financial management advisory expertise with technology designed to enhance financial operations through automation, intelligent data processing, and predictive analytics.

