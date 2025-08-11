Global Iot In Defense Market Size: Accelerating Growth With 14.8% CAGR, Aiming For USD 197.93 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 43.92 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 197.93 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|14.8% CAGR
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Years
|2025-2034
|Key Market Players
|CACI International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAIC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Siemens AG, Boeing Company, Leidos Holdings Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and others.
|Key Segment
|By Components, By Connectivity Technology, By Deployment Mode, By Application, and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
IoT In Defense Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global IoT in defense market is segmented based on components, connectivity technology, deployment mode, application, and region.
In terms of components, the global IoT in defense market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.
Based on connectivity technology, the IoT in defense industry segments are cellular, wi-fi, satellite communication, and radio frequency. In 2024, the highest growth was observed in the cellular segment as a result of the greater availability of cellular networks and the changing landscape around machine-to-machine (M2M) technology.
By deployment mode, the global IoT in defense market is divided into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Based on application , the IoT in defense industry is divided into fleet management, inventory management, equipment maintenance, security, and others. In 2024, the highest growth was registered in the fleet management segment due to the growing need to ensure optimum utilization of the defense equipment fleet.
Why is North America outperforming other regions in the global IoT in defense market?
The global IoT in defense market is currently dominated by North America, with the United States leading due to its advanced technological capabilities, robust defense industry, and significant investments in research and development. The U.S. remains the world's largest arms exporter, accounting for nearly 40% of global arms sales, and its defense sector benefits from cutting-edge innovations driven by major corporations like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman. These companies integrate IoT solutions such as smart sensors, autonomous drones, and AI-powered surveillance systems into military operations, enhancing real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and battlefield efficiency.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is IoT in defense? Which key factors will influence IoT in defense market growth over 2025-2034? What will be the value of the IoT in defense market during 2025-2034? What will be the CAGR of the IoT in defense market during 2025-2034? Which region will contribute notably towards the IoT in defense market value? Which are the major players leveraging the IoT in defense market growth? What can be expected from the global IoT in defense market report?
Key Offerings:
- Full in-depth analysis of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Segmentation details of the market Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche industry developments Market share analysis Key strategies of major players Emerging segments and regional markets Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global IoT In Defense market include -
- CACI International Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation BAE Systems plc Thales Group Raytheon Technologies Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation SAIC L3Harris Technologies Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Siemens AG Boeing Company Leidos Holdings Inc. Cisco Systems Inc.
The global IoT In Defense market is segmented as follows:
By Components
- Hardware Software Services
By Connectivity Technology
- Cellular Wi-Fi Satellite Communication Radio Frequency
By Deployment Mode
- On-premises Cloud-based
By Application
- Fleet Management Inventory Management Equipment Maintenance Security Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada Rest of North America
- France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe
- China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
- Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
CommentsNo comment