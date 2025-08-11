Global Iot In Defense Market Size: Accelerating Growth With 14.8% CAGR, Aiming For USD 197.93 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [210+ Pages Report] The Global IoT In Defense Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 43.92 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow about USD 197.93 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of approximately 14.8% between 2025 and 2034, according to Zion Market Research. NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “IoT in Defense Market By Components (Hardware, Software, And Services), By Connectivity Technology (Cellular, Wi-Fi, Satellite Communication, and Radio Frequency), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud-based), By Application (fleet management, inventory management, equipment maintenance, security, and others), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global IoT In Defense Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 43.92 billion in 2024 and it is expected to surpass around USD 197.93 billion mark by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

What is IoT In Defense? How big is the IoT in Defense Industry? IoT technology is known as the Internet of Things. It refers to the use of advanced technological tools such as software, sensors, and communication devices to connect several systems capable of exchanging information and data through the internet. IoT is driven by concepts of computer science engineering, communication technology, and electronics, as these components form the main pillar of using IoT in several end-user applications, including the growing defense sector. The changing national security needs of developing and developed countries have created a need for integrating sophisticated and functional technologies to maintain and optimally use defense equipment. IoT in defense allows countries to undertake intelligent warfare by facilitating modern battle operations that are a result of the efficient integration of human knowledge and technological capabilities of IoT devices. Physical objects used by defense units are embedded with sensors and other equipment that allow each object to communicate with other defense objects. Some of the most commonly collected and exchanged data consist of heart rate, fingerprints, face, and facial expression. Global IoT In Defense Market: Growth Factors The global IoT in defense market is projected to grow owing to the increasing application of Internet of Things technology in defense fleet and ammunition management. With the constant addition of new defense equipment and other technologies, security agencies are starting to invest in intelligent tools that help them maintain a large fleet of multi-billion-dollar weapons and gear. This helps the agencies stay prepared in case of a sudden need for weapon deployment. Fleet management is crucial for controlling costs and optimizing the utilization of resources. The changing global order and increasing social-political tensions between cross-border territories have resulted in more countries ramping up their defense investments to ensure national security. Regional governments are either collaborating with transcontinental suppliers of weapons for new equipment or investing in domestic research & development.

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global IoT in defense market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.8% over the forecast period (2025-2034).

Regarding revenue, the global IoT in defense market size was valued at around USD 43.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 197.93 billion by 2034.

The IoT in defense market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing need for enhanced situational awareness, surveillance, and real-time data in modern warfare.

Based on the Component, the Hardware segment is expected to lead the global market.

On the basis of Connectivity Technology, the Cellular segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market.

Based on the Deployment Mode, the On-premises segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

By Application, the Fleet Management segment is expected to dominate the global market. Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2024 USD 43.92 billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 197.93 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.8% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025-2034 Key Market Players CACI International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAIC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Siemens AG, Boeing Company, Leidos Holdings Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and others. Key Segment By Components, By Connectivity Technology, By Deployment Mode, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





IoT In Defense Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global IoT in defense market is segmented based on components, connectivity technology, deployment mode, application, and region.

In terms of components, the global IoT in defense market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on connectivity technology, the IoT in defense industry segments are cellular, wi-fi, satellite communication, and radio frequency. In 2024, the highest growth was observed in the cellular segment as a result of the greater availability of cellular networks and the changing landscape around machine-to-machine (M2M) technology.

By deployment mode, the global IoT in defense market is divided into on-premises and cloud-based. The on-premises segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on application , the IoT in defense industry is divided into fleet management, inventory management, equipment maintenance, security, and others. In 2024, the highest growth was registered in the fleet management segment due to the growing need to ensure optimum utilization of the defense equipment fleet.

To know an additional revised 2025 list of market players, request a brochure of the report:

Why is North America outperforming other regions in the global IoT in defense market?

The global IoT in defense market is currently dominated by North America, with the United States leading due to its advanced technological capabilities, robust defense industry, and significant investments in research and development. The U.S. remains the world's largest arms exporter, accounting for nearly 40% of global arms sales, and its defense sector benefits from cutting-edge innovations driven by major corporations like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman. These companies integrate IoT solutions such as smart sensors, autonomous drones, and AI-powered surveillance systems into military operations, enhancing real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and battlefield efficiency.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is IoT in defense?

Which key factors will influence IoT in defense market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the IoT in defense market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR of the IoT in defense market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the IoT in defense market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the IoT in defense market growth? What can be expected from the global IoT in defense market report?

Browse the full "IoT In Defense Market By Connectivity Technology (Radio Frequency, Satellite Communication, Wi-Fi, And Cellular), By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Application (Inventory Management, Fleet Management, Security, Equipment Maintenance, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2025 – 2034" Report at

Key Offerings:



Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global IoT In Defense market include -



CACI International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAIC

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Siemens AG

Boeing Company

Leidos Holdings Inc. Cisco Systems Inc.

The global IoT In Defense market is segmented as follows:

By Components



Hardware

Software Services

By Connectivity Technology



Cellular

Wi-Fi

Satellite Communication Radio Frequency

By Deployment Mode



On-premises Cloud-based

By Application



Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Equipment Maintenance

Security Others

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements -

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada

Rest of North America

Europe



France



UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

