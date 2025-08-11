[Latest] AI In Chemicals Market Size Will Attain USD 8388 Million By 2032 Growing At 27.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report By Zion Market Research Global AI In Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [223+ Pages Report] The global AI in chemicals market size was valued at USD 942 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 8388 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period (2024- 2032), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled“ AI in Chemicals Market By Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Production Optimization, New Material Innovation, Operational Process Management, Pricing Optimization, Raw Material Demand Forecasting, and Others), By End-use (Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, and Specialty Chemicals), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the global AI in chemicals market size was valued at around USD 942 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 8388 million by 2032.” Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please get in touch with us for more information.) AI in Chemicals Market Overview: AI in chemicals refers to applying artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing to optimize chemical manufacturing processes, accelerate materials discovery, enhance quality control, and improve safety protocols. AI solutions help chemical companies reduce time wastage in development and predict maintenance needs and resource utilization. Advanced AI in chemical industry now includes quantum computing for molecular modeling, autonomous lab systems, reinforcement learning for process optimization, and multimodal data fusion across operations. Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 942 Million Market Forecast in 2032 USD 8388 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 27.5% Base Year 2023 Forecast Years 2024- 2032 Key Companies Covered Accenture, BASF, Google LLC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens, SLB, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research



As per the analysis, the AI in chemicals market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 27.5% between 2024 and 2032.

The AI in chemicals market size was worth around $ 942 million in 2023 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 8388 million by 2032 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The increasing investment in innovative technology is expected to drive the AI in Chemicals market over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the software segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the production optimization segment is expected to dominate the market expansion over the projected period.

Based on the end-use, the base chemicals & petrochemicals segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the projected period. Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

AI in Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

The market for AI in the chemicals industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by a confluence of factors aimed at improving efficiency, fostering innovation, and addressing critical industry challenges. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing demand for operational optimization and cost reduction. Chemical companies are leveraging AI to streamline complex manufacturing processes, enhance predictive maintenance, and optimize their supply chains, which in turn leads to higher yields, reduced downtime, and significant cost savings.

Another key growth factor is the push for sustainability and environmental compliance. AI is being used to develop greener chemical formulations, reduce waste, and optimize energy consumption. This not only helps companies meet stringent environmental regulations but also aligns with a growing global focus on sustainable practices.

Furthermore, the need for accelerated research and development (R&D) is a major catalyst. AI-powered tools, including generative AI and machine learning, are drastically reducing the time and resources required for discovering new materials and compounds. These technologies can rapidly analyze vast datasets, simulate chemical reactions, and predict the properties of molecules, allowing for faster innovation and a stronger competitive edge.

Finally, the increasing availability of big data and advancements in computational power are enabling the adoption of more sophisticated AI models. The proliferation of sensors and digital platforms in chemical plants generates massive amounts of data, which AI algorithms can analyze to provide actionable insights. This, combined with growing investments in AI from both the public and private sectors, is propelling the market forward.

AI in Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The AI in chemicals market can be segmented into type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on the type , the global AI in Chemicals market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application , the global AI in Chemicals industry is bifurcated into production optimization, new material innovation, operational process management, pricing optimization, raw material demand forecasting, and others. The production optimization segment is projected to swipe the largest market share over the projected period due to its substantial ROI potential, strategic competitive advantages, reduced development timelines, and growing integration with high-throughput experimental platforms.

In terms of end-use , the global AI in Chemicals market is bifurcated into base chemicals & petrochemicals, agricultural chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The base chemicals & petrochemicals segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Why is North America outperforming other regions in the global AI in chemicals market?

North America is expected to take the lead in the global AI market for the chemicals industry over the coming years. This edge comes from the region's strong investments in innovation and cutting-edge technology. It's home to many of the world's biggest chemical companies and tech firms, all pouring significant resources into AI research and development.

Businesses across North America are already putting AI to work streamlining supply chains, fine-tuning complex industrial processes, and pushing for greater efficiency. On top of that, a strong commitment to sustainability is driving companies to use AI to cut waste, improve resource management, and stay on top of environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI in chemicals market, driven by rapid manufacturing expansion and significant digital transformation investments across China, Japan, and South Korea. The region benefits from government support for industrial AI adoption and chemical industry consolidation.

AI in Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global AI in chemicals market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global AI in chemicals market include;



Accenture

BASF

Google LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Siemens SLB

Recent Industry Developments:



In 2024, BASF implemented an AI-powered molecular discovery platform that reduced new catalyst development time from 4.5 years to 14 months while improving performance parameters by 23%. In 2024, DuPont launched an integrated AI system for manufacturing optimization that combines sensor data, product specifications, and market conditions to dynamically adjust parameters, reducing energy consumption by 18% across pilot facilities.

The global AI in chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Hardware

Software Services

By Application



Production Optimization

New Material Innovation

Operational Process Management

Pricing Optimization

Raw Material Demand Forecasting Others

By End-use



Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Agricultural Chemicals Specialty Chemicals

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



What is AI in chemicals?

Which key factors will influence AI in chemicals market growth over 2024-2032?

What will be the value of the AI in chemicals market during 2024-2032?

What will be the CAGR value of the AI in chemicals market during 2024-2032?

Which region will contribute notably towards the AI in chemicals market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the AI in chemicals market growth? What can be expected from the global AI in chemicals market report?

Key Offerings:



Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

