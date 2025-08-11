Keith Landry Returns With True North: A Nation Falls, A Gripping Tale Of Betrayal And Resistance

Coming August 2025, the sequel explores democracy on the brink and the fight for sovereignty.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Canadian true crime author Keith Landry , known for his compelling storytelling and sharp insights into complex social issues, is back with the highly anticipated sequel, True North: A Nation Falls. Following the success of True North: A Nation Stands, to be released this month, Landry delivers an intense, fast-paced thriller that explores the fragile balance of power and the fight for freedom in a fractured nation.

For purchase of Landry's page-turning books, click here: books

"True North: A Nation Falls builds on the first novel's foundation, taking the message to the next level. It deepens the exploration of democracy's vulnerabilities and forces us to face the consequences when warning signs are ignored. This sequel challenges readers to stay alert and engaged before our nation's core unravels."

Set against the backdrop of a devastating cyberattack that sends Canada into turmoil, True North: A Nation Falls paints a vivid picture of a country on the brink of collapse. When American forces cross the border under the guise of restoring order, the true agenda of annexation soon comes to light. The nation's Prime Minister, Geneviève Lacroix, is deposed and detained, only to escape and ignite a powerful underground resistance movement known as Freeman.

As protests erupt and blood is spilled, including the tragic loss of young activist Reggie Bishop, Canada's quiet occupation escalates into fierce open defiance. Meanwhile, shadowy global elites orchestrate events from behind the scenes, striving to create a borderless world governed by wealth and power. President Harland's increasingly unstable reign faces its gravest threat, not from the rebels, but from within his own inner circle.

From the dense boreal forests of Saskatchewan to clandestine gatherings in London and New York, True North: A Nation Falls is a masterful narrative of courage, betrayal, and the enduring struggle for sovereignty.

"This is a great read for anyone who wants to explore a society on the brink. Through compelling fictional storytelling, it shines a light on the fragile threads holding our world together, and what could happen if they unravel," says Landry.

With over two dozen books to his name, Keith Landry continues to captivate readers with his authentic voice and unwavering commitment to exploring the truths behind the headlines.

About Keith Landry:

Keith Landry is a prolific Canadian author specializing in true crime and gripping contemporary fiction. With more than two dozen titles, he is renowned for his meticulous research and ability to weave complex narratives that resonate with readers across Canada and beyond.

Keith Landry is available for interviews.

For more information, click here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.