BUTTER BELIEVE IT: CONSTRUCTION OF 800 POUND BUTTER SCULPTURE BEGINS AT NEW YORK STATE FAIR

"This annual butter sculpture is more than a fair tradition - it's a tribute to around 2,800 hardworking dairy farmers across New York State who work tirelessly every day to produce high-quality, nutritious milk and dairy products," says John Chrisman, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. "Through this sculpture, we honor their contributions to our state's economy, communities, and proud agricultural heritage."

The butter used for the sculpture comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, N.Y., and is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art.

Following its 13-day stint at The Fair, the butter will return to Western New York where it will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms, a dairy farm in Pavilion, N.Y. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Noblehurst Farms recycling the butter after The Fair. Over the past decade, Noblehurst has recycled a total of 8,000 pounds – or four tons – of butter, preventing it from ending up in a landfill while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating enough energy to power one home for about a month.

American Dairy Association North East will unveil the 57th Annual Butter Sculpture to the media and live on their Facebook page on Tuesday, August 19th, the day before The Fair officially opens. It will then be on display in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of The Fair

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East