Inventhelp Inventors Develop Medieval Theme Board Game (CHK-1126)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a medieval theme board game to enjoy with family and friends," said one of two inventors, from Benton Harbor, Mich., "so we invented the KINGDOM SEIGE. Our design requires you to smash castle walls, capture flags, fend off attacks, and avoid pandemics in order to win."

The invention provides an interactive battle-style, medieval fantasy board game. In doing so, it allows players to imagine they are medieval kings/armies attempting to battle down their enemies' castle walls and capture property and resources. As a result, it provides added entertainment, and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features an imaginative design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-1126, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED