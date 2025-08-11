Demand AI Group Expands Global Footprint With New Regional Headquarters In Dubai, UAE
"Dubai's vision and commitment to becoming a world leader in AI innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the B2B demand generation industry," said Michael Whife , Founder & CEO of Demand AI Group. "This office will allow us to better serve our growing client base in the region, attract top-tier talent, and foster partnerships that drive measurable business impact."
Demand AI's proprietary AI technology delivers high-quality, data-driven B2B demand generation at scale, replacing outdated manual processes with intelligent automation. Since its inception, the company has expanded into the US, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, and India, with Dubai now marking its seventh global office.
The new UAE base will focus on:
-
Regional Client Support: Delivering enhanced local service to clients across the Gulf and wider MENA region.
Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with technology, media, and enterprise organizations to accelerate AI adoption in demand generation.
Talent Development: Creating opportunities for AI, sales, and marketing professionals in the region.
The opening underscores Demand AI's commitment to establishing a strong presence in high-growth markets and supporting clients with tailored, region-specific AI solutions.
About Demand AI Group Inc.
Demand AI Group is an AI-powered B2B demand generation company dedicated to delivering measurable business growth for its clients. Leveraging advanced generative AI technology, the company streamlines lead generation, marketing automation, and data intelligence, enabling organizations to engage the right audiences at the right time. Demand AI Group operates in multiple global markets with headquarters in the United States and regional offices worldwide.
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment