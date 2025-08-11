SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the dedication of many Chinese and Chinese-American farmers, American meals are increasingly graced by a vibrant array of fresh, nutritious, Chinese-grown vegetables. The documentary "Viewing China from Afar: Chinese Farm to Your Table" was produced by People's Daily Online West USA.

In this episode, Chinese-American chef and television host Martin Yan leads viewers on visits to the lush Filoli Garden and coastal farms along California's Pacific shoreline. At California's historic Filoli estate, a sprawling walled garden showcases this growing heritage, where leafy greens thrive under meticulous care. Local farmers deliver daily harvests of bok choy, Chinese broccoli, choy sum, Napa cabbage, and other Asian delicacies-straight from farm to restaurant and supermarket shelves.

"In America, parents often remind their kids to 'eat your vegetables,'" Yan reflects. "Thanks to the hard work of many Chinese-American farmers, dinner plates across the country are now overflowing with fresh, healthy Chinese vegetables."

At the picturesque Filoli estate, vegetable beds flourish, adding a historical backdrop to this modern gastronomic story. Across the Pacific coast, vibrant farms awaken each morning with boxes of just-picked produce en route to local markets and upscale eateries. This seamless farm-to-table rhythm highlights the hard work, innovation, and perseverance of Chinese-Americans in continuing to enrich the American table.

SOURCE People's Daily Online USA WEST

