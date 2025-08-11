Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrates Next Generation Of Biomedical Researchers At 2025 Veterinary Scholars Symposium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's symposium featured the work of nearly 600 veterinary students who gathered to present original research they conducted in academic labs over the summer. In addition to sharing their findings, students had the opportunity to connect with peers and leaders from academia and industry, while exploring potential career paths in research. Among the participants were 134 students supported by the Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program . Established in 1989, the program introduces veterinary students to biomedical research through immersive, hands-on projects typically conducted over a 10-12-week period during the summer. In 2025, students from across North America, as well as France, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands and Vietnam, took part in the program at 40 research sites.

"Today's veterinary students will soon be on the front lines of disease prevention and treatment in animals and humans," said Monica Figueiredo, DVM, director of the Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program. "Whether they pursue careers in research, clinical practice, or public health, the knowledge and skills gained through their summer research experience will shape the future of veterinary medicine. We are honored to provide this opportunity for veterinary students to explore new frontiers and engage in real-world research, and we commend our 2025 Veterinary Scholars and their mentors for their dedication, passion and continued curiosity."

In addition to participating in poster sessions showcasing innovative veterinary student research, attendees explored emerging topics shaping the future of veterinary medicine. These included the use of artificial intelligence in veterinary research, strategies for the prevention and control of highly pathogenic avian influenza, and the potential of gene editing technologies to address diseases in food animals.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in a virtual reality (VR) experience to learn more about swine care and disease monitoring. This immersive tool, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim in collaboration with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, is designed to educate veterinary students, veterinarians, and others about animal disease response, with a focus on African swine fever detection. Through this VR experience, users virtually accessed restricted sites, such as the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) and biosecure swine operations, navigating the entire diagnostic process from biosecurity protocols and animal inspection to sample collection and laboratory analysis at NBAF. Previous modules in the VR series have addressed highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry and foot-and-mouth disease in cattle.

2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award Recipients

As a highlight of the symposium, Boehringer also recognized two students with its annual research awards. Katelyn Kahler , a veterinary student at Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, received the 2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award for Veterinary Students for her work developing a pneumococcal vaccine incorporating a novel adjuvant designed to enhance mucosal immunity. Katelyn is deeply passionate about the role of veterinary research in advancing both human and animal health and the unique opportunities veterinary scientists have to contribute through translational models. Her experience in the Veterinary Scholars Program provided valuable insight into the societal impact of veterinary research, fueling her commitment to grow as both a clinician and a researcher throughout her career. Click here to learn more about Katelyn's research.

Melissa Leonard, DVM, DACVP , a PhD candidate in Immunology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, was recognized with the 2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Research Award for Graduate Veterinarians. Following time spent in clinical practice as a veterinarian, Melissa was inspired to pursue a career in veterinary pathology and biomedical research due to a strong interest in understanding disease pathogenesis and mechanisms. Melissa's current research is focused on examining the molecular mechanisms underlying T cell migration and effector function during influenza infection. The goal of her research is to promote the development of new therapeutics that benefit both human and animal health. Click here to learn more about Melissa's research.

For more information on the Boehringer Ingelheim Research Awards, click here . Applications for the 2026 awards are due by December 30, 2025.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at .

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at .

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.