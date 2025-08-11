New Release 'Sea Of Waking Dreams' Chronicles One Woman's Journey Through Memory, Identity And Healing
The novel traces Karina's journey from early life challenges - including bullying, body image issues, and abandonment - to her adult years navigating relationships, academic ambition, and the quiet longing for self-acceptance. Her relationship with Ryan, her husband, adds a thread of connection and trust, anchoring her as she explores what it means to feel whole. With a newfound understanding and an acceptance of both her inner and outer self, Karina undergoes a magnificent transformation of mind and body.
"I want readers to feel the emotional journey and to have a vivid visual of the events," the author says.
"Sea of Waking Dreams" blends romance and drama with poetic reflections on love, self-worth, identity and healing. The book is available at major booksellers and may be purchased directly through .
"Sea of Waking Dreams"
By C. A. River
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769976
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769969
E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769983
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
C. A. River holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Southern California, and resides in Pasadena. "The Sea of Waking Dreams" is her first novel.
