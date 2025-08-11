New Release 'Sea Of Waking Dreams' Chronicles One Woman's Journey Through Memory, Identity And Healing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The story centers on Karina Layne, a woman who has struggled with her weight for most of her life. After undergoing gastric bypass surgery and shedding more than 100 pounds, she learns that the emotional and psychological aspects of transformation often run deeper than the physical. As Karina redefines her identity, she revisits childhood memories, family history, and formative experiences that have shaped her sense of self.

The novel traces Karina's journey from early life challenges - including bullying, body image issues, and abandonment - to her adult years navigating relationships, academic ambition, and the quiet longing for self-acceptance. Her relationship with Ryan, her husband, adds a thread of connection and trust, anchoring her as she explores what it means to feel whole. With a newfound understanding and an acceptance of both her inner and outer self, Karina undergoes a magnificent transformation of mind and body.

"I want readers to feel the emotional journey and to have a vivid visual of the events," the author says.

"Sea of Waking Dreams" blends romance and drama with poetic reflections on love, self-worth, identity and healing. The book is available at major booksellers and may be purchased directly through .

"Sea of Waking Dreams"

By C. A. River

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769976

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769969

E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781665769983

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

C. A. River holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Southern California, and resides in Pasadena. "The Sea of Waking Dreams" is her first novel.

