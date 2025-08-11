Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Ice Fishermen (CHK-2265)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new protective case for an ice fishing transducer," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Wisc., "so I invented THE TRANSDUCER PROTECTOR. My design would keep the transducer safe and prevent damage."

The invention provides an improved case for an ice fishing transducer. In doing so, it ensures the transducer is safe during transport or while stored. As a result, it helps prevent costly damage. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable, practical, and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ice fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2265, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

