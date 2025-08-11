Walpole Outdoors And Laurel Group Announce Exclusive Regional Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bringing Together Two Trusted Names in Outdoor Luxury Design

FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Walpole Outdoors, the premier national brand for luxury outdoor structures and products, is proud to announce a new regional partnership with Laurel Group, a leading design-build firm specializing in high-end landscapes and outdoor living environments .Through this exclusive collaboration, Laurel Group will now offer Walpole's complete line of fences, pergolas, gates, arbors, mail posts, and more, providing homeowners across the region with direct access to Walpole's design-driven, low-maintenance products crafted for lasting beauty.As part of the partnership, Laurel Group's design team will receive in-depth training in specifying and customizing Walpole Outdoors products , ensuring a seamless client experience from concept to completion. Installations will be performed by Walpole Outdoors' certified installation team, ensuring precise craftsmanship and peace of mind.“We're thrilled to partner with a firm that shares our commitment to excellence,” said Greg Burkholder, CEO at Walpole Outdoors.“Laurel Group's reputation for creating distinctive outdoor spaces aligns perfectly with the timeless design and enduring performance of Walpole Outdoors products.”With a shared focus on luxury homeowners, bespoke solutions, and exceptional service, the partnership represents a natural fit-and a new level of design possibility for discerning clients across the region.About Walpole Outdoors:Walpole Outdoors is the nation's leader in handcrafted outdoor structures and products, offering a range of premium, architecturally designed solutions-from pergolas to fencing, entry gates, arbors, and more. For over 90 years, Walpole has partnered with homeowners, architects, and designers to enhance outdoor spaces with timeless style and enduring performance.About Laurel Group:Laurel Group is a premier landscape design-build firm offering tailored outdoor environments for luxury homeowners. Known for combining creativity with craftsmanship, Laurel Group specializes in integrating hardscapes, plantings, pools, and structures into cohesive and elegant outdoor experiences.

Sarah Lawson

Walpole Outdoors

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.