Walpole Outdoors And Laurel Group Announce Exclusive Regional Partnership
Through this exclusive collaboration, Laurel Group will now offer Walpole's complete line of fences, pergolas, gates, arbors, mail posts, and more, providing homeowners across the region with direct access to Walpole's design-driven, low-maintenance products crafted for lasting beauty.
As part of the partnership, Laurel Group's design team will receive in-depth training in specifying and customizing Walpole Outdoors products , ensuring a seamless client experience from concept to completion. Installations will be performed by Walpole Outdoors' certified installation team, ensuring precise craftsmanship and peace of mind.
“We're thrilled to partner with a firm that shares our commitment to excellence,” said Greg Burkholder, CEO at Walpole Outdoors.“Laurel Group's reputation for creating distinctive outdoor spaces aligns perfectly with the timeless design and enduring performance of Walpole Outdoors products.”
With a shared focus on luxury homeowners, bespoke solutions, and exceptional service, the partnership represents a natural fit-and a new level of design possibility for discerning clients across the region.
About Walpole Outdoors:
Walpole Outdoors is the nation's leader in handcrafted outdoor structures and products, offering a range of premium, architecturally designed solutions-from pergolas to fencing, entry gates, arbors, and more. For over 90 years, Walpole has partnered with homeowners, architects, and designers to enhance outdoor spaces with timeless style and enduring performance.
About Laurel Group:
Laurel Group is a premier landscape design-build firm offering tailored outdoor environments for luxury homeowners. Known for combining creativity with craftsmanship, Laurel Group specializes in integrating hardscapes, plantings, pools, and structures into cohesive and elegant outdoor experiences.
